Jenny Mollen

Gisele Bündchen’s Frustration With Tom Brady’s Football Career Is Barely Concealed in New Profile

Kristyn Burtt
Gisele Bundchen at arrivals for UCLA Plus Icon
Gisele Bündchen Courtesy of Elizabeth Goodenough/Everett Collection.
For anyone following the marital saga of Gisele Bündchen and Tom Brady that is being played out publicly, then what the 42-year-old supermodel had to say in her latest interview might not surprise you. She is frustrated with putting her dreams on hold while her husband continues to pursue his — and we don’t blame her for wanting to put herself first.

Bündchen happily moved to Boston, and later to Tampa, while her husband went full throttle with his NFL career. She thrived in taking care of their two kids, Benjamin, 12, and Vivian, 9, along with his son, Jack, 15, from his relationship with Bridget Moynahan. It seems that his retirement announcement in February was a family decision, however, the athlete’s sudden about-face to unretire 40 days later is clearly something they didn’t agree on.

“I’ve done my part, which is [to] be there for [Tom]. I moved to Boston, and I focused on creating a cocoon and a loving environment for my children to grow up in and to be there supporting him and his dreams,” she told ELLE. That chapter of her life made her “happy,” and no one should interpret her choices any other way. But now? She’s ready to think about her goals and what she wants to accomplish. “I have a huge list of things that I have to do, that I want to do,” Bündchen added. “At 42, I feel more connected with my purpose.”

She’s not looking to squash any of Brady’s goals, but it sounds like Bündchen would like a more equal partnership when it comes to their very big jobs that are both in the public eye. In order for her to accomplish that, the quarterback might need to retire so someone can keep their household running. “I have definitely had those conversations with him over and over again,” the supermodel shared. “But ultimately, I feel that everybody has to make a decision that works for [them]. He needs to follow his joy, too.” Since Brady is “following his joy,” the real question is whether there is enough time for Bündchen to follow hers, too.

