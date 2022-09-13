Prince Harry’s Unity With William May Not Last Long Given Memoir’s Reported Release Date

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Although it seems a white flag has been waved among the royal family in the wake of Queen Elizabeth II’s death, many fear the truce won’t last long with Prince Harry‘s memoir set to release this November.

Tom Bower, a royal author who is quite critical of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, claims Harry is adamant about a November release date for his highly anticipated memoir. The book’s release date has been pushed once already, and Bower told journalist Dan Wootton on GB News that he believes the Sussexes have no choice but to move forward with the book because their “finances depend entirely on the book and on Netflix, and also I think they’ve convinced themselves they’re in the right and they want to get their own back.”

While Bower is looking at the Duke and Duchess with critical eyes, it’s entirely possible Harry just wants the chance to tell his truth. Royal family loyalists view the memoir as an act of betrayal, but Prince Harry expressed a desire to authentically share his story when the book deal was announced: “I’m writing this not as the prince I was born but as the man I have become. I’ve worn many hats over the years, both literally and figuratively, and my hope is that in telling my story — the highs and lows, the mistakes, the lessons learned — I can help show that no matter where we come from, we have more in common than we think.” The Prince specified the memoir is “a firsthand account of my life that’s accurate and wholly truthful.”

Prince Harry's heartfelt statement paying tribute to Queen Elizabeth proves the deep care he had for his grandmother. https://t.co/kQNgo6I22k — SheKnows (@SheKnows) September 12, 2022

Bower condemned the memoir further, saying, “The book is a time bomb. What William is trying to do, as is the king with that speech at the end where he said we love Harry and Meghan, is to defuse the time bomb, but the time bomb is ticking,” adding, “Harry feels very committed to [the book] as does Meghan and they now see it as a vehicle. This is their way to serve themselves.”

Prince William and King Charles may be trying to diffuse a ticking time bomb today, but what about the several years that have passed with the Windsors mistreating Meghan? The House of Windsor worked the spin the narrative in their favor for years, so why shouldn’t Harry have to chance to share his story as well?

'Finding Freedom: Harry and Meghan' by Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durand $11.19 on Amazon.com Buy now Sign Up

From headlines to word-of-mouth, we all think we know Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s true story. But there’s one book that takes longtime royal fans even more in-depth, revealing stories about the couple we only thought we knew. Finding Freedom: Harry and Meghan details the couple’s romance, wedding, the birth of their first child, and their decision to take a step back from royal duties. Authors Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durand take us far beyond the picture-perfect moments to the tough decisions this couple had to make in order to preserve their relationship and happiness. With this book, longtime royal fans may learn more about Harry and Meghan’s new path outside of the royal family.

Image: Dey Street Books Dey Street Books.

Before you go, click here to see more of Meghan Markle & Prince Harry’s milestones since leaving the royal family.

