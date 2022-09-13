Kaley Cuoco & Boyfriend Tom Pelphrey Make Their Adorable Red Carpet Debut at Emmys Red Carpet

Kaley Cuoco has a lot to celebrate this year — another Emmy nomination and a handsome man on her arm. Boyfriend Tom Pelphrey is also an Emmy nominee, so it’s a big night for them both.

Wearing a pretty-in-pink gown with rose accents, The Flight Attendant star looked smitten with the Ozark star as they shared a laugh together on the red carpet. Pelphrey looked handsome in a black suit, keeping it classic and simple. The duo was making their red-carpet debut as a couple, so there’s often a lot of pressure that comes with that moment — but they both appeared at ease.

Tom Pelphrey, Kaley Cuoco (Photo by Momodu Mansaray/Getty Images.

Cuoco slyly introduced Pelphrey as her boyfriend in May by hiding the reveal in an Instagram carousel. The 36-year-old actress and her boyfriend seem very comfortably settled in their relationship even though she swears she’s never getting married again. She told Glamour earlier this year, “I will never get married again. I would love to have a long-lasting relationship or a partnership. But I will never get married again. Absolutely not. You can literally put that on the cover.”

All that matters is that Cuoco is happy because she shared that it was quite a struggle to go through her divorce from Karl Cook. She relied upon her Flight Attendant co-star Zosia Mamet to get her through her dark times, but she’s come through the other side with another career milestone — and Pelphrey joyfully by her side. While it would be nice for both of them to come home with two Emmy statuettes, Cuoco and Pelphrey have won in love.

