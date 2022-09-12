Leonardo DiCaprio Is ‘Definitely Pursuing’ Gigi Hadid, According to a New Report

Leonardo DiCaprio’s breakup with Camila Morrone hasn’t even cooled down yet, but he’s already being linked to another very recognizable name: Gigi Hadid. The 27-year-old model is slightly older than his usual early-20s dates, so this might mark a shift in his dating history.

Before anyone gets ahead of themselves, a source told People that they aren’t relationship-official just yet. The 47-year-old actor is “definitely pursuing” Hadid. Another insider added that “they are getting to know each other,” but don’t call it “dating” for now. There seems to be a lot of people in their circle talking to the media outlet because a third source described where DiCaprio’s head is at — he’s on the rebound. “They’ve been seen hanging out with groups of people. It’s only been a few weeks since the split,” they noted. “Since then, he’s been hanging out with friends and family.”

There's at least one person who has defended Leonardo DiCaprio's dating history. The actor is known to routinely date women under 25. https://t.co/EWINkyvO8x — SheKnows (@SheKnows) September 8, 2022

So, fans shouldn’t go too crazy thinking about ship names for the couple, maybe wait a few more weeks and see if this duo turns into something more significant or it’s just a fun hookup. Hadid has been single since October 2021 when she split with ex-boyfriend Zayn Malik, who is also the father to their two-year-old daughter Khai. He reportedly had a physical altercation with her mom, Yolanda Foster, which led to Hadid calling it quits with him.

It remains to be seen how the DiCaprio-Hadid flirtation will play out, but someone is trying to make it happen by talking to the press. (Yolanda, is that you?) Either way, it’s nice to see the Oscar winner narrow that age gap just a teeny-tiny bit because Twitter is keeping a side eye on who he dates next.

Before you go, click here to see famous men who routinely date women half their age.