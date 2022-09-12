Donald Trump Reportedly Said He Was ‘Never Leaving’ the White House Days After Election Loss

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

It’s almost been two years since Joe Biden won the 2020 presidential election, but Americans can expect more discussion ahead about Donald Trump claiming he won. That’s all thanks to The New York Times reporter Maggie Haberman’s upcoming book, Confidence Man: The Making of Donald Trump and the Breaking of America, which will be out Oct. 4.

While it’s not new information that Donald Trump insisted he won, the latest revelation that he almost refused to leave the White House is somewhat shocking.

“I’m just not going to leave,” Trump told one aide, according to an excerpt obtained by CNN

“We’re never leaving,” Trump told another. “How can you leave when you won an election?”

We all know what came next: the Jan. 6 insurrection on the Capitol that is still under investigation, plus the chaotic removal of classified documents from the White House to Mar-a-Lago. Haberman is reporting that Donald Trump initially seemed to understand that he lost the election in November 2020. “We did our best.” Trump told junior press aides, “I thought we had it,” according to the excerpt. At some point after that, he changed his tune and leaned into the stolen election narrative.

Donald Trump hasn’t let go of the 2020 election and is now promising his supporters that he will run in 2024 ( without Ivanka Trump by his side as vice president) to defeat Joe Biden. Of course, he has a tremendous number of legal battles (and legal bills) to fight at this moment, so it seems hard to comprehend how he would have the time to run for president again. However, Donald Trump wants the world to know that he didn’t lose the election — even though former Attorney General William Barr has repeatedly said that Joe Biden won.

