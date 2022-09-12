Skip to main content Skip to header navigation
Jenny Mollen

optional screen reader

Newsletters

optional screen reader

Newsletters

optional screen reader

Gisele Bündchen Shares a Few Online Clues That She’s Working Things Out With Tom Brady

Kristyn Burtt
Tom Brady, Gisele Bundchen at arrivals Plus Icon
Tom Brady, Gisele Bündchen Kristin Callahan/Everett Collection.
(dpa) - Musician and actress Jennifer
Gisele Bündchen's Social Media Posts May
Gisele Bündchen's Social Media Posts May
Britain's Prince William and his fiancee
View Gallery 20 Images

It’s been a rough few weeks for Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen as their marital issues, reportedly over his decision to unretire, played out publicly. Even though the supermodel was nowhere to be seen at her husband’s NFL opening game with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, there are a few signs that the couple is working on their marriage behind the scenes.

Just because Gisele wasn’t at the stadium on Sunday, doesn’t mean she wasn’t rooting for Brady’s team to win. She made sure to tweet out her support for her husband and his teammates, “Let’s go @TomBrady ! Let’s go Bucs !” If she didn’t care about football at all, it would have been pretty easy to stay off social media and not cheer on Brady

The 42-year-old star also chose a very significant photo to send birthday wishes to her sister, Graziela Bündchen, on her Instagram Story. The snapshot showed the two women together in a playful pose from Gisele’s wedding day to Brady in Costa Rica. It sends a message to fans (and to her husband) that this day remains significant in her life. She’s not interested in throwing in the towel (and neither is he), but she likely wants to have a voice in the decisions her athlete husband makes because it affects the entire family.

Lazy loaded image
Graziela Bündchen, Gisele Bündchen Gisele Bündchen/Instagram.

A source told Page Six that the “epic fight” was solely based on his career. “They had agreed he would retire to focus on the family, then he changed his mind,” the insider shared. Brady wasn’t true to his word because he felt like he had unfinished business on the football field, so he’s going to have to find a way to strike a balance for both of them. It looks like Gisele is telling us all that they are figuring it out, just give them some time.

Before you go, click here to see more famous football families we love.

optional screen reader

Leave a Comment

More Stories from Entertainment

Icon Link Plus Icon

SheKnows is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 SheMedia, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad