Prince Harry Is Grateful That the Queen Got to Meet ‘Darling Wife’ Meghan Markle Before Her Death

In an emotional tribute to Queen Elizabeth II, Prince Harry reflected on the many things he’s grateful he got to experience with his grandmother prior to her passing. Using the touching words the Queen shared after Prince Philip’s death — “Life, of course, consists of final partings as well as first meetings” — Prince Harry expressed deep sadness for “this final parting” and shared a few of the first meetings he’s “forever grateful for,” including “the first moment you met my darling wife and hugged your beloved great-grandchildren.”

The Duke of Sussex wrote, “I cherish these times shared with you, and the many other special moments in between.” In addition to the Queen meeting Meghan, Archie, and her namesake granddaughter Lilibet, Harry also reflected on “his earliest childhood memories” and meeting Her Majesty for the first time as his Commander-in-Chief after joining the British army. He continued, “You are already sorely missed, not just by us, but by the world over.”

“You are already sorely missed, not just by us, but by the world over. And as it comes to first meetings, we now honour my father in his new role as King Charles III.” —Prince Harry pays tribute to the Queen and and “my Commander-in-Chief”: pic.twitter.com/hhLqZNQPDW — Omid Scobie (@scobie) September 12, 2022

Prince Harry also paid tribute to the steadfast leader she was as a reigning monarch of 70 years, calling her “a guiding compass… in her commitment to service and duty.” His remarks continued, “She was globally admired and respected. Her unwavering grace and dignity remained true throughout her life and now her everlasting legacy.”

He thanked his grandmother for her “commitment to service,” “sound advice,” and “infectious smile,” closing with “We, too, smile knowing that you and grandpa are reunited now, and both together in peace.”

The royal family and the world at large will say a final goodbye to the beloved Queen Elizabeth on Monday, September 19 during her state funeral.

Before you go, click here to see the best photos of Queen Elizabeth II before she was queen.

