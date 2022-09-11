Denise Richards & Her Husband Aaron Phypers Are Packing on the PDA in a Series of Rare Photos For Their Anniversary

Denise Richards and her husband Aaron Phypers are all smooches for their anniversary, and it’s so sweet to see!

On Sept 8, Richards uploaded a series of photos of her and her husband Phypers for their four-year wedding anniversary. She posted the PDA photos with the caption, “Happy Anniversary my love 😍 4 yrs and many many many more to come. I can’t imagine going through this journey without you by my side. I love you so much. And best husband ever to support & love that I’m away on a mommy daughters trip on our anniversary. We will make up for it! I love you babes❤️.”

In the first photo, we see Richards and Phypers smooching without a care in the world, lights twinkling behind them at night time. Then we see a pic of them smiling while on a boat, followed by another seaside photo of Richards looking at her husband with a look of such love. We end the post with Richards looking at her husband lovingly as they’re on a hike with one another.

Back in Dec 2017, Richards and Phypers began dating, tying the knot in Malibu on Sept 8, 2018.

During a recent appearance on Sirius XM’s Jeff Lewis Live, Richards revealed that Phypers plays a huge role in her recent OnlyFans content (and is crazy supportive of it!) She said, “Aaron takes a lot of my content for me. He knows what guys like. I ask him, I show him things, and say, ‘What do you think?'”

