Chelsea Clinton Bluntly Said Her & Ivanka Trump’s Close Friendship Ended When She ‘Turned to the Dark Side’

It’s hard to imagine a time when Bill Clinton’s daughter Chelsea Clinton and Donald Trump’s daughter Ivanka Trump were buddies, but it happened, and it was a thing for a while. When they were both at red carpet events or a charity gala, you’d see them chatting up a storm, laughing with one another.

In a recent dual interview with her mother Hillary Clinton, on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen on Sept 8, Chelsea dished on what happened between her and Ivanka, saying, “I would say we were friends. She’s not the person I called when I was curious about something for my kids or if I was debating a life decision, but we were definitely friends,” she said. “And then she went to the dark side.”

As if that wasn’t blunt enough, Chelsea brought forth another piece of information she wanted to be cleared up. In the interview, she also insinuated that Ivanka’s husband Jared Kushner lied in his recent book Breaking History, alleging that he added a piece of false information.

Kushner said he and Ivanka invited Chelsea out to dinner after the 2016 election results, but Chelsea quickly said in the interview, “It is true that I spoke to Ivanka in November 2016, it’s the last time I have spoken to her. But I do not recall being invited to dinner.”

This isn’t the first time Chelsea has spoken about her falling out with her now-ex pal, previously telling Stephen Colbert in 2018 on his show The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, “I have not spoken to her in a long time. It’s clear, though, that she has supported policies and decisions that I don’t agree with. I’ve been very vocal about my opposition to President Trump.”

