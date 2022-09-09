Heidi Klum & Daughter Leni Looked Adorable During a Mother-Daughter Day in NYC

Just over two weeks after moving to New York City for college, Leni Klum has reunited with her supermodel mom, Heidi Klum, for an idyllic shopping excursion in the Big Apple. The two models walked the city streets hand-in-hand, both wearing giddy smiles and looking casual but fashion forward in their chic outfits.

Heidi looked radiant in relaxed mom jeans, a white tee, and a slightly oversized chartreuse blazer. She accessorized with a red crossbody bag, white ’80s-style sunnies, and a practical pair of tennis shoes. Leni looked very Gen-Z in her black sweatpants and oversized white windbreaker, paired with a chain-strap Chanel purse and well-loved white sneakers.

Heidi and Leni’s emotional bond is one for the ages, with the Victoria’s Secret Model mama writing a heartfelt Instagram post for her daughter to commemorate her recent college move. Paired with a photo of her walking the runway while four months pregnant, she wrote, “Today is your big move to head off to college. Seems like only yesterday that this photo was taken when I was four months pregnant with you safe and sound in my belly…”

The model continued, “Sometimes I wish I could always have you that close but I know it’s now time for you to go spread your wings and fly.” She sent Leni off with “Take flight, be safe and shine bright my @leniklum”.

Leni was also recently spotted with her adopted father and Klum’s ex-husband, Seal, at the US Open. Although Heidi and Seal divorced in 2012, Leni and Seal have maintained their tight-knit father-daughter bond.

