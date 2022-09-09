Kim Kardashian Lightens Her Real Estate Load By Listing $5.3 Million Fixer-Upper in Hidden Hills

Kim Kardashian is another celebrity looking to make some money off the simmering real estate market. She’s selling a Hidden Hills home — not the mega-mansion she and Kanye West built — but a fixer-upper that looks like it needs some serious TLC from the new owner. Even though it needs some love, it’s available for an affordable $5.3 million (we’re kidding).

The 3,874-square-foot ranch home still resides in the coveted gated community where celebrities like Kim, Lori Loughlin, and Sylvester Stallone live. It has four bedrooms, four bathrooms, and a nice-sized lot of one-and-a-half acres. (See more photos on Dirt.) The SKIMS founder bought the property in 2019 for $2.975 million, and it looks like she didn’t do much with it. The landscaping in the yard alone looks like it hasn’t seen a drop of water in the last few months.

Kim Kardashian’s Hidden Hills ranch home. Compass.

There is also one odd aspect to the property that may give any potential buyer some pause. The home is located on one parcel of land while the four-stall barn in the horse community is separated by a public street. It’s not an ideal situation for an equestrian who might be looking to keep their horses in their backyard like many of the Hidden Hills properties provide.

Kim Kardashian’s Hidden Hills ranch home. Compass.

While this home is likely to be demolished and rebuilt by an investor, the backyard is a diamond in the rough with a tropical-style pool with a spa, a shady patio, and a built-in barbecue. This home has a lot of potential for someone looking for a solid piece of land to build their dream home. This residence will likely sell quickly since Hidden Hills is always a celeb-friendly neighborhood and Kim is looking to make a tidy profit on the property.

