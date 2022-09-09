Gisele Bündchen’s Reported Plans for NFL Sunday Are the Latest Clue There’s ‘Tension’ In Her Marriage to Tom Brady

Tom Brady’s marital issues with wife Gisele Bündcen have been at the forefront of the start of the NFL season, and neither of them has come out to refute the reports. With Brady’s first game of the season on Sunday, it looks like his personal life will still be a hot topic.

Over the years, the supermodel has been a supportive wife, often attending the games with their kids, Benjamin, 12, and Vivian, 9, along with his son Jack, 15, from a prior relationship with Bridget Moynahan. However, one Tampa Bay Buccaneers insider told People that this week’s football game might come and go without a Bündchen sighting. “It feels very different this year than last year,” the source revealed. Normally, her attendance requires additional security and VIP treatment for the family, but “as of right now, there’s none of that for Sunday’s game.”

Tom Brady's decision to return to football reportedly caused a rift in his marriage with Gisele Bündchen. The quarterback is still hoping to work everything through. https://t.co/sNWvauoYSQ — SheKnows (@SheKnows) September 7, 2022

The team insider seems to know the logistics usually required to make sure Brady’s wife and kids are safe, but it doesn’t seem to be on the list for this week. “I’m not saying she can’t possibly come, but nothing is in place for her to be here for the first regular season game and that seems weird,” they added. Everyone around the athlete “knows that there’s tension,” so they are trying to keep his mind focused on football. “We don’t know how serious it is,” the source continued. “So we’re just not talking to him about Gisele. It’s not a topic anyone wants to bring up to him.”

With Bündchen reportedly upset about Brady’s decision to unretire, perhaps a football game isn’t the best place to be right now. It’s unclear if the personal strife will affect the quarterback’s game, especially when he might not have his family in attendance.

