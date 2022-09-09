Gabrielle Union & Dwyane Wade Asserted Their Status as Hollywood’s Hottest Couple Once Again in Matching Red Carpet Ensembles

Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade have done it again: The couple looked hotter than ever on the red carpet at the premiere of The Inspection. Known for their spicy couples’ thirst traps on Instagram and their frequent coordinating fashion ensembles, Union and Wade showed up in major style at the film screening.

Union wore a gorgeous silky black gown that hugged her curves, showing off her long legs with a thigh-high slit. She wore her hair pulled away from her shoulders in braids and paired a chunky statement necklace with the look. Wade looked handsome and at ease at Union’s side, wearing a fitted charcoal gray tuxedo with a white button-up that wasn’t buttoned quite all the way up. Together, they once again nailed their trademark relaxed and sexy vibe, maintaining their status as one of Hollywood’s hottest couples.

Union and Wade have been together for 13 years, married for eight of them, and they’ve had several iconic fashion moments through the years. They recently wore matching mesh outfits for their wedding anniversary; they pulled up to the 2022 Met Gala in what we can only describe as Alice in Wonderland Haute Couture, and they frequently dress the whole family in coordinating looks for absolutely iconic fam photos.

The duo is no stranger to putting their steamy relationship on display, which is honestly the #couplesgoals we all deserve. Union and Wade are also blended family goals, sharing 3-year-old Shady Baby, Kaavia, and loving on Wade’s children, 8-year-old Xavier, 15-year-old Zaya, and 20-year-old Zaire.

