Dancing to Doja Cat’s Vegas, Kerry Washington put her playful, carefree persona on display — and her energy is absolutely contagious. Honestly, this is the vibe we need to send us into the weekend.

Barefoot and dressed in a Smashbox Cosmetics robe with her curls bouncing free, Washington shook, bobbed, and bounced along to the music, lip-syncing and headbanging into a fabulous transition in which she transforms from getting ready to fully glammed in a gorgeous Who What Wear two-piece number. Her black, long-sleeved crop top features beautiful pastel pink, sage, cream, black, and metallic gold floral embellishments flowing from her right shoulder to her waist, leaving a strip of her stomach visible before her high-waisted skirt meets her belly button.

The skirt is the shining star of the ensemble, with the same floral embellishments trailing from her waistline toward her left leg. Highlighting Washington’s toned legs, the skirt features cutouts on both sides that are connected by belt-like straps, bringing an edgy vibe to the otherwise feminine look. She paired the sultry outfit with strappy black heels, wearing her hair in a sleek top knot and finishing the hot look with hot pink lipstick. Washington appropriately captioned the video “Gettin’ it.”

From her carefree energy to her gorgeous outfit, friends and fans flocked to the comment section to hype Washington up. Ayesha Curry wrote “Ohhhhhh this is FABULOUS” with several heart emojis; Laverne Cox commented “Yes cut outs with a floral moment!!! Serve!!,” and a fan wrote “Now Ms. Kerry, you didn’t have to snap that hard” along with a few fire emojis.

Her outfit is amazing as-is, but Washington’s fun and free vibe gives it that much more life. Catch us putting on some Kerry-style confidence next time we show out!

