Meghan Markle Was Reportedly ‘Not Invited’ to The Queen’s Bedside in Ongoing Royal Rift

As The Queen’s health quickly declined on Thursday prior to her passing, the entire royal family, sans Kate Middleton, had confirmed they were racing to the matriarch’s side. This included Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, whose spokesperson released a statement saying both the Duke and Duchess of Sussex were en route… Until, shortly after, their spokesperson announced that Harry would now be joining the family in Balmoral without his wife.

It’s no secret that the royal family has been feuding amongst themselves for years, with Markle seemingly at the root of the rift. Treated with indifference and outright distaste at times by members of the family, Harry and Meghan decided to leave the UK — and when the Sussexes did, the distance between themselves and the rest of the royals only increased, both physically and emotionally. On the heels of her interview with The Cut and her mega-successful podcast, Archetypes, senior members of the royal family are reportedly more upset with her than ever — and perhaps that’s the reason why she was reportedly not invited to Queen Elizabeth’s bedside.

Katie Nicholl, a royal expert, shared with ET, “It’s understood that the family wanted Prince Harry to be there, even though he was unable to get to Balmoral in time to see his grandmother, but Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, was not, we understand, invited to join the family. She has said she will go to Balmoral another time, but I think it is quite significant that Prince Harry traveled to Balmoral on his own without his wife.”

The California-residing couple was already in the UK for a short tour of charitable events, although they were notably not scheduled to visit any member of the royal family during their trip. Sources said the Duke and Duchess would see The Queen if her schedule allowed it, but given the busy agenda they each faced, it was unlikely. That all changed when The Queen’s team of doctors announced concern for her health; just a few hours later, her death was confirmed.

Although she was not at Balmoral, Markle paid tribute to the iconic matriarch on the home page of her and Harry’s foundation website. The Archwell Foundation site was set to an all-black background with large text on the page reading “In loving memory of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II,” with her birth and death years listed below.

Queen Elizabeth II’s passing is a symbolic crossroads for the royal family — they can either choose to mend their relationship, entering a new era together as a true family unit, or they can let their relationship deteriorate even further with the glue of the family gone. Time will tell, but given Markle’s reported dis-invitation, it’s looking like it may go the way of the latter.

