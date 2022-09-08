George & Amal Clooney’s Romantic Red Carpet Moment Has Us Swooning Over Their Love

George and Amal Clooney are proving to be one of Hollywood’s most romantic couples. Every time they step onto a red carpet, it’s a head-turning moment. The couple dazzled fans on Wednesday night at the London premiere of the rom-com, Ticket to Paradise.

Amal looked stunning in a mint-green beaded gown that lightly hugged her fit frame. She wore her hair down in soft waves and paired the elegant look with diamond chandelier earrings. George looked handsome in a classic three-piece, navy-blue suit that was complemented by a crisp white shirt. They oozed sophistication, but it was their sweet PDA that had everyone swooning. The couple posed for photos on the red carpet and it was how they stayed glued to each other’s side that showed off their united front.

Amal Clooney, George Clooney Jeff Spicer/Getty Images for Universal.

Linked arm-in-arm while clasping hands, George and Amal were completely intertwined as they walked down the red carpet. It felt like a sweeping romantic gesture, showing they were there to support each other in front of the large crowd. Their body language was pulling them toward each other as Amal adorably tilted her head into her husband — it was such an intimate and private moment.

Their dedication to each other, despite both having high-powered careers, is evident with every interaction — and George seems to know how fortunate he is to have Amal in his life. “I met someone who I would absolutely trade my life for,” he said on David Letterman’s Netflix show, My Next Guest Needs No Introduction. “I met someone, who, her life meant more to me than my life. I had never had that experience before.” And that’s the love that shines through every time they step on that red carpet.

