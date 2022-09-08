Olivia Wilde Had a Very Colorful Response to Allegations That She Cheated on Jason Sudeikis

If the Don’t Worry Darling red-carpet drama wasn’t enough, Olivia Wilde is laying it all out there to clear up a very confusing timeline when it comes to her breakup with Jason Sudeikis. She claimed the split happened at the beginning of 2020 while the Ted Lasso star implied it happened in the fall of 2020 — which led many people to believe Wilde had an affair with Harry Styles.

Well, the 38-year-old director is finally setting the record straight: there was no overlap between Sudeikis and Styles — and she had some choice words to emphasize her disgust at the rumor. “The complete horses**t idea that I left Jason for Harry is completely inaccurate,” she explained to Vanity Fair. “Our relationship was over long before I met Harry. like any relationship that ends, it didn’t end overnight.” She detailed their “very bumpy road” in navigating co-parenting their two kids, Otis, 8, and Daisy, 5, during a pandemic.

Olivia Wilde and Harry Styles' cool behavior towards one another at the 'Don't Worry Darling' premiere is different from the passion we've seen before. https://t.co/suThFEWDXX — SheKnows (@SheKnows) September 6, 2022

“We were raising two kids during lockdown, so we co-parented through that time,” she said. “Once it became clear that cohabitating was no longer beneficial for the children, it became the responsible thing to NOT, because we could be better parents as friends who lived in different houses.” So, it’s pretty evident that their split happened before the “As It Was” singer entered the picture — and it was not an amicable one. They’ve been on a roller coaster of emotions for over two years now, with no end in sight.

Wilde and Sudeikis’s child custody case hit the spotlight when she was served with court documents while she was presenting her film at CinemaCon. Even though he claims he had no knowledge that she would be served in such a humiliating way, his legal team jumped through hoops to make it happen. It’s just another chapter in this never-ending saga, but at least one thing is finally cleared up — Wilde did not cheat on Sudeikis.

Before you go, click here to see celebrity exes who never buried the hatchet.