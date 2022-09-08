Janet Jackson Looks So Radiant During Her First Fashion Week Appearance in Nearly 10 Years

Janet Jackson has created quite a buzz after making her first Fashion Week appearance in nearly 10 years. The 56-year-old R&B icon sat front row at Christian Siriano’s runway show wearing a sultry monochromatic black outfit that was equal parts stately and sexy.

Jackson donned a black t-shirt bra underneath a sheer turtleneck top, which she paired with a floor-length blazer. She wore billowing, wide-legged trousers, completing the look with massive leather bangles covering each forearm, a crocodile-print purse, and sparkling diamond earrings. The singer sat alongside Clueless actress Alicia Silverstone and Elle editor-in-chief Nina Garcia.

Before taking her seat at Siriano’s Old Hollywood-inspired show, Jackson also attended Harlem’s 15th Anniversary Fashion Show and Style Awards after party. Wearing another incredible ensemble, this time comprised of a pale mauve-toned tiered tulle maxi skirt, a tucked-in blue-and-red graphic tee, a cropped black blazer, and several silver accessories, she accepted the fashion organization’s Icon of the Year award looking radiant and fabulously eclectic as ever.

The mom-of-one made her last Fashion Week appearance in Milan in 2013 alongside her then-husband, Wissam al Mana, with whom she shares her son. Her rare appearance at the beginning of the 2022 New York Fashion Week has been met with awe and excitement, with Siriano telling USA Today with a half-joking air, “Tonight we went pretty simple. We really didn’t invite a lot of people because the lovely Janet Jackson will be here, so there was no one else to invite.”

We’ll eagerly await additional Janet Jackson sightings as New York Fashion Week unfolds, but the singer has already undoubtedly taken control of this year’s fashion festivities.

Before you go, click here to see all of the celebrity moms who went to Fashion Week in 2022:

