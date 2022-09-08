It Looks Like Prince Harry Will Reunite With Royal Family After All — At the Queen’s Bedside

Royal family well-wishers have been yearning for a reunion between Princes Charles, William, and Harry, and it looks like they’re finally going to get it — but not due to their desire to reconcile, and not under happy circumstances..

Queen Elizabeth II’s health is rapidly declining, so much so that doctors “have recommended she remain under medical supervision” in an official statement released by Buckingham Palace today. News about her worsening health has circulated quite often this year, with The Queen contracting Covid-19 in February, missing many of the celebratory events for her Platinum Jubilee in June, and being photographed with a walking stick last week.

The entire royal family — minus Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle — is rushing to Queen Elizabeth’s side, including the estranged Prince Harry. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were already in Europe for a short tour of charitable events in the UK and Germany, and while they were slated to wrap up their final engagement today, their spokesperson announced the couple was en route to Balmoral. Then, shortly after, another announcement was released concerning a change of plans for Meghan, who is currently staying in England for undisclosed reasons.

Princess Anne was, reportedly, already at Balmoral, with Prince Charles and Camilla, Prince William, and Princes Andrew and Edward on their way to Scotland as well. While the royals race to the Queen’s side, the rest of the UK is at a stand-still, with continuous news coverage on the matriarch’s health taking over all BBC TV feeds.

The Queen is under medical supervision at Balmoral after doctors became concerned for her health, says Buckingham Palace https://t.co/1G8oHvXd7S — BBC Breaking News (@BBCBreaking) September 8, 2022

In what could be a time of great change for the UK, with the potential loss of its reigning queen of 70 years, we can only hope the royal family will be able to set aside their issues to be by Queen Elizabeth’s side right now.

This story has been updated to reflect the news that Meghan Markle is not joining Prince Harry en route to Balmoral.

Before you go, click here to see the best photos of Queen Elizabeth II before she was queen.

