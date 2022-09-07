Prince Harry & Prince William Are Reportedly Both Waiting For an Apology From Each Other

What is really going on between Prince Harry and Prince William? They were only 150 yards away from each other earlier this week — Harry in Frogmore Cottage and William in Adelaide Cottage — and yet, they didn’t even speak. It seems that the feuding brothers are waiting for each other to step up and apologize, and no one is making the first move.

While many royal fans are breathlessly waiting for a family reunion, the truth is, according to Yahoo‘s royal executive editor Omid Scobie’s inside sources, “behind the scenes there hasn’t been movement.” Neither side is winning the argument because there are concerns from both the Cambridges and the Sussexes that need to be addressed. The insider shared that Harry is looking for “accountability” from his older brother because there was a time, he and wife Meghan Markle desperately needed his assistance.

“Many lines were crossed by William,” they revealed. “He was at the centre of a number of painful moments, be it the actions of his own staff or turning his back when support was needed. It was a dark time and one that, so far, William has been unprepared to unpack.” On the flip side, the Duke of Cambridge is “still waiting” to hear the words, “I’m sorry,” from his younger brother because the family feels betrayed by the Oprah Winfrey interview in 2021. No one is blameless in the royal saga, but it will never end if someone doesn’t step forward and open the dialogue once again.

The source added, “When you look at the bare facts, it becomes obvious why it is pretty much the same state of affairs as years ago.” That’s why the royal family feud remains status quo — and will for a long time to come — because neither brother is ready to face their own culpability in a rift that has become everybody’s business.

