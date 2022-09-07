Angelina Jolie’s Company Files a $250 Million Lawsuit Against Brad Pitt Over French Winery

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt’s fight over Château Miraval has taken a nasty turn that shows that there is no love lost between them. The latest lawsuit is in addition to the one filed by Pitt over Jolie’s sale of her share of the winery, along with their personal child custody case and her FBI Freedom of Information Act suit.

Jolie’s company, Nouvel, alleges that Pitt and his cohorts tried to “seize control” of the property “in retaliation for the divorce and custody proceedings” in hopes that “Jolie would never see a dime” from the very successful winery, according to court documents obtained by Page Six. The lawsuit is seeking $250 million in damages from Pitt, which takes their nonexistent relationship to a whole new level of nasty — both personally and professionally.

The couple bought the estate in 2008 when they were dating with a 50-50 investment split. Since their brand was so intertwined with their multiple business and charitable efforts, Jolie focused on the Jolie-Pitt Foundation while “oversight of the couple’s investment in Château Miraval was left in the hands of Pitt.” This worked in the beginning, but as their marriage faltered, so did Jolie’s access to the day-to-day dealings with the wine investment.

The lawsuit cites Pitt’s dependence on alcohol and his desire “to obtain sole ownership of Château Miraval” as two issues that resulted in Jolie being restricted from information about their business. Nouvel also accuses Pitt and the board of directors at the winery of “squander[ing] tens of millions of Château Miraval’s money on vanity projects that have little, if any, business justification.” That includes a pool that cost millions of dollars to construct and a staircase that was rebuilt four times to meet Pitt’s satisfaction. “These funds were spent over Jolie’s and Nouvel’s objection,” the court documents read.

Despite offering to sell her share of the property to Pitt, a last-minute deal fell through because “Pitt knew that much of Jolie’s wealth and liquidity were tied up in [her stake in the winery] and used that fact to try to force Jolie to agree to his unreasonable terms.” She eventually sold her half to Stoli, which has been battling Pitt because he “refuse[s] to work with [them] as an equal partner.” So just like their divorce, the legal battles over their business continue on and on.

