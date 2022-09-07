Tom Brady Is Reportedly ‘Still Hoping’ to Reconcile With Wife Gisele Bündchen Amid Marital Woes

It sounds like things are still rocky between Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen amid their reported marital conflict over his last-minute decision to unretire earlier this year. Despite returning to their business-as-usual activities, it seems that Bündchen has not moved back to their home in Tampa, Florida.

The supermodel was spotted with their kids Benjamin, 12, and Vivian, 9, at a Miami-area water park over the weekend, but “Gisele isn’t back with Tom,” according to a Page Six source. After spending some time at the couple’s estate in Costa Rica, “she flew back to Florida to be with her kids but hasn’t been to their home in Tampa.” Brady is in the middle of preseason training with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, so there is little time to focus on their marriage — and it’s reportedly football that they are arguing over.

Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen are trying to go about their normal lives as the rumors about their marriage heat up.

The athlete’s career ambitions with his team inspired him to keep on playing, even though he and Bündchen had a made a family decision for him to retire. After putting her high-fashion career on the back burner and taking care of their kids, in addition to his son Jack, 15, from his prior relationship to Bridget Moynahan, Bündchen was ready to have her husband home so she could pursue her dreams. Now, “Tom is still hoping they can reconcile” and the insider doesn’t seem too concerned that this spat will last. “Gisele has told him she’s leaving him before, and they always made up when she cooled down,” they added.

What makes this particular “epic fight” so unusual is how public it is — Brady and Bündchen normally manage to keep their private life locked down. Perhaps this is why it feels different this time — and both sides seem to be standing their ground, resulting in a quite a stalement.

