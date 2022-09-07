Jason Momoa’s Sudden & Shocking Hair Transformation Is All About ‘New Beginnings’

Jason Momoa just shocked everyone with a sudden hair transformation no one expected. On Sept 6, Momoa posted a video of himself getting his impressive mane shaved off, but he claims it’s for a big purpose.

He detailed it in the caption, saying, “here’s to new beginnings let’s spread the aloha. be better at protecting our land and oceans. we need to cut single-use plastics out of our lives and out of our seas. plastic bottles, plastic bags, packaging, utensils, all of it. let’s aloha our ‘āina together aloha j. @mananalu.water.”

In the video, we see him getting his hair shaved off, holding up his two long braids that are now cast aside. He says, “So, shaving off the hair [and] doing it for…” But he then cuts himself off when he sees how much is shaved off, and he is taken aback. He continues talking about the dangers of single-use plastics, begging his fans: “If there’s anything you can do, eliminate single-use plastics in your lives.”

He discussed more about switching to environmentally-friendly bottles, signing off by saying, “I love you guys, aloha!”

Safe to say, he got everyone’s attention with this video, with thousands of friends and fans commenting on it: showing their support for his message and choice to shave his hair. Photographer Keith Ladzinski said, “Yooooo, big move for a great cause,” and Dave Bautista said, “Whaaaaat?!!! 😱 Committed AF. ❤️.”

Now, Momoa’s mane is one of the most recognized hairstyles in recent years, with many swooning over his long hair. But when he first started acting, he had a very short hairstyle, and it seems he’s going back to those days!

Either way, he looks incredibly handsome, and we love the message he’s sending out to the world.

