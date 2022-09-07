Demi Moore is ‘Soaking Up the Last Days of Summer’ With a Series of Toned & Stunning Bikini Photos

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Demi Moore is sealing her place as the Queen of summertime snapshots with a series of bikini photos! On Sept 6, Moore posted a series of gorgeous, toned photos of her living her best life before the fall weather comes! She posted the photos with the caption, “Soaking up the last days of summer ☀️.”

In the first photo, we see Moore looking so confident in a high-waisted white bikini from her Andie Swimwear Collection, smiling from ear to ear and chilling on her boat during her Greece vacation. In the second photo, we see Moore looking like a glowing goddess as she lounges on a blow-up island in the ocean. She’s rocking a black bikini and matching sunnies!

Fans and family adored these photos, with Moore’s youngest daughter Tallulah Willis saying, “Ok gorge gorge” and Helena Christensen saying, “D**n girl 🔥❤️.”

Moore has been blessing our timelines with bikini photos all summer, promoting her stunning swimwear line throughout it all. While summer is quickly coming to a close, we’re sure Moore will find more ways to be in her favorite spot on earth: wearing a bikini, tanning by the ocean!

While talking to People about her swimwear line, she talked about how she wanted her line to “defy expectations” for gracefully aging women. “It’s changing this idea that women become less desirable as we get older,” she said, “We don’t want to look matronly or not feel sexy.”

She added that she hadn’t been the most confident with her body in the past, but this line has changed a lot. “I felt so supported and encouraged — even while dealing with my own body dysmorphia. I really do hope it makes women feel confident.”

