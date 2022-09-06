Bindi Irwin Shared an Emotional Tribute to Dad Steve Irwin on the Anniversary of His Death

It’s been 16 years since the death of Steve Irwin, but the loss is as real as ever for Terri, Robert, and Bindi Irwin.

Fondly addressing him as “Grandpa Crocodile,” Bindi shared an adorable throwback photo of herself and her dad on an animal adventure in honor of his passing. Her caption continued with “I know you would’ve been the most incredible grandfather because you were such an extraordinary dad. Thank you for being an amazing guardian angel for Grace.”

Her younger brother, Robert, took to Instagram to remember their dad as well on what was not only Steve’s death anniversary, but also Australia’s Father’s Day. He wrote, “I am sending my love to those who are missing their dad today. I cherish all the good times with my dad and feel grateful to be able to keep his memory and legacy alive.”

As if you weren’t already crying, their mother, Terri — who is still legally married to Steve even all these years after his passing — shared a tweet that crushed whatever was left of our hearts, writing “The part of Steve’s life that he loved the most was being a dad. He would be so very proud.” Accompanying the heartfelt message is a photo of the family when Bindi was a wee tot and Robert was an infant, and a photo of the siblings now as grownups.

The part of Steve’s life that he loved the most was being a dad. He would be so very proud. pic.twitter.com/eUnjnYRVCY — Terri Irwin (@TerriIrwin) September 4, 2022

Steve tragically died in September 2006 when he was pierced in the chest by a stingray barb while filming in the Great Barrier Reef. The iconic Australian animal lover lives on through his family, including Bindi’s 1-year-old daughter, Grace Warrior, and in the hearts of millions around the globe.

