Florence Pugh Did Not Shut Down Olivia Wilde Feud Rumors at Don’t Worry Darling in Venice

The Don’t Worry Darling feuds (yes, there is more than one) won’t simmer down because there was so much subtext going on during one red carpet at the Venice Film Festival. Fans had been told Florence Pugh couldn’t attend the film’s official press conference because of her Dune sequel production commitments, but she was spotted in the city while it was happening. Well, Pugh is making a statement without having to address her reported feud with director Olivia Wilde head-on.

The 26-year-old star walked the red carpet and participated in an interview with an Italian media outlet. She was asked what she found “inspiring” about the film — and that’s when she let loose without directly calling attention to her relationship with Wilde. “I think it’s very very inspiring to see a woman push back and say ‘no’, and question everything,” Pugh responded, via the Daily Mail. “It’s very exciting to see a woman do that on and off camera.” When prodded further by the journalist about whether she says “no” off camera, she laughed, “When do I say ‘no’? When someone says I can’t have cake.”

Olivia Wilde and Harry Styles' cool behavior towards one another at the 'Don't Worry Darling' premiere is different from the passion we've seen before. https://t.co/suThFEWDXX — SheKnows (@SheKnows) September 6, 2022

The heart of the dispute is reportedly because Pugh “wasn’t a fan of her director disappearing so often with her leading man [Harry Styles],” according to the entertainment industry site, Puck. It disrupted the power balance on set, and it can often make cast and crew members feel uncomfortable around anyone involved in an on-set affair. Then there was the movie trailer that Pugh pushed back on, which she felt relied solely on sex, not the storyline. “When it’s reduced to your sex scenes, or to watch the most famous man in the world go down on someone, it’s not why we do it. It’s not why I’m in this industry,” she told Harper’s Bazaar.

It probably didn’t help that original co-star Shia LaBeouf, who was replaced by Styles, also had receipts about private conversations Wilde had with him about Pugh. “I think this might be a bit of a wake-up call for Miss Flo,” Wilde shared about Pugh in trying to convince LaBeouf to return to the project. “If she really commits, if she really puts her mind and heart into it at this point, and if you guys can make peace.” Well, that was probably the final nail in the coffin when it came to their relationship — the whole world knows what the director was saying about her female star — and it doesn’t feel good.

