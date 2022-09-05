Tom Brady & Gisele Bündchen Are Back to Business As Usual Amid Reported Marital Drama

Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen are carrying on with their regular day-to-day activities amid the rumors that there might be problems in their marriage. They’ve each been spotted getting back to business as usual — however, they aren’t doing it together right now.

Brady took some time out to fly to New York to see oldest son Jack’s football scrimmage where a source told People he was “in great spirits and chatted to all the parents.” Jack is his child from his relationship with ex-girlfriend Bridget Moynahan and he’s showing quite a talent for the sport — just like his dad. While the NFL star was spending quality time with Jack, the 42-year-old supermodel was splashing away with son Benjamin, 12, and Vivian, 9, at a Miami area water park. Bündchen was spotted “happy and having fun” at the Tidal Cove Water Park in Aventura, Florida on Sunday, according to a People insider.

Tom Brady's decision to come out of retirement has reportedly had quite the impact on his family. https://t.co/8FNHeSKmwF — SheKnows (@SheKnows) September 1, 2022

All of the fuss began when Brady took 11 days off from preseason training due to personal reasons, that’s when the speculation about the couple’s marriage began. “There’s been trouble in the marriage over his decision to un-retire. Gisele has always been the one with the kids,” a source explained to Page Six. Brady has acknowledged his wife’s sacrifices on his SiriusXM podcast Let’s Go! With Tom Brady, Larry Fitzgerald and Jim Gray, sharing, “I think my wife has, you know, held down the house for a long time now. And I think there are things she wants to accomplish. You know, she hasn’t worked as much in the last 10, 12 years just raising our family and kind of committing to being in a life in Boston and then moving to Florida.”

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback retired for 40 days and then changed his mind to return to the 2022-2023 NFL season. It might be a decision that didn’t sit well with Bündchen, who was reportedly excited to have Brady back in the family fold. Brady perhaps added a little fuel to the fire by stating “it’s all personal” and “there’s a lot of s**t going on” at his preseason training camp press conference last week, but Bündchen is staying unusually quiet and letting her husband catch the heat.

