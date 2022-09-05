Gwyneth Paltrow’s Teens Apple & Moses Make a Rare Appearance in End-of-Summer Snapshots

Gwyneth Paltrow’s teens, Apple, 18, and Moses, 16, from her first marriage to Coldplay frontman Chris Martin, stay largely out of the spotlight. Every once in a while, the Goop founder manages to sneak them into an Instagram post (most moms will relate to this struggle) when her kids give her official photo approval.

Paltrow’s end-of-the-summer carousel gave fans a sweet look at the three of them together in one photo — a rare upload as Paltrow’s feed is normally filled with lifestyle-related content. To see the family snapshot, her followers have to scroll to the fifth image which shows her lookalike daughter Apple and her ex-husband’s lookalike Moses. Paltrow sported a gold-and-blue-striped summer dress while Apple donned a spaghetti-strap white sundress. Moses kept his look casual with a white t-shirt and gray shorts as he looked with a soulful gaze into the camera. There are several other pictures of the kids in the summer album, but this is the one that’s probably the most poignant for mom.

Paltrow captioned her post, “Summer 2022, you brought it all unsparingly. Elation, adventure, transition, joy and heartbreak alike. Thank you for your reminders, connections and deepenings.” It was likely a bittersweet summer for the family as Apple not only turned 18 in May, but she also graduated from high school. The teen has not publicly revealed her plans for the fall, but it could include heading off to college.

The Iron Man star has been very protective of her children’s privacy since both parents are in the public eye, but having a famous mom isn’t all that it’s cracked up to be. “If I do anything silly in public, the color drains from [Apple’s] face,” Paltrow told Rachael Ray. “Any silly jokes, or if I dance, like in a store, God forbid. She’s like, ‘Mom!’ and I’m like, ‘OK, sorry, got it.’” It doesn’t matter if your mom is an A-list celebrity, she can still embarrass her teen.

