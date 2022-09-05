Prince Harry & Meghan Markle’s Upcoming UK Tour Is Reportedly Being ‘Greeted With Irritation’ By Royal Family

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are headed back to the UK on a tour begins on Monday, Sept. 5 with a jam-packed schedule of events and awards. However, not everyone at the palace is happy about this because it feels like a very royal visit — and they are no longer in senior royal roles.

Palace insiders shared with the Daily Beast that their trip is being “greeted with irritation” because they believe the Sussexes have an agenda that does not consider the hierarchy of the royal family. “The chutzpah of those two is unreal. Their proposal for being hybrid working royals was comprehensively rejected [at the Sandringham Summit], but it looks like they are just going ahead and doing it anyway,” one source told the media outlet. Their visit comes during a very busy week for the royals with Queen Elizabeth swearing in the new prime minister and Prince William and Kate Middleton sending their three kids off to their new school. There is going to be a lot of competition for the headlines.

Prince Harry's highly-anticipated memoir could reportedly mend or break relations with the royal family. https://t.co/RnpSNEWNlO — SheKnows (@SheKnows) September 1, 2022

The Sussexes are in town to support charities and causes that are “close to their hearts,” but critics think they are positioning themselves as “quasi-royals” with their philanthropic style. Duncan Larcombe, author of Prince Harry: The Inside Story , thinks this is “calculated provocation” by Harry and Meghan and they risk alienating their biggest supporter: the Queen. He points out that this visit “will be incredibly high-profile” and “you won’t be able to put a cigarette paper between what Harry and Meghan are doing and what Will and Kate are doing.”

'Prince Harry: The Inside Story' $12.75 on Amazon.com Buy now Sign Up

That also means that there will be very different coverage by the UK and US media outlets. The UK media will be focusing on the royal family — and torching the Sussexes’ every move — while the US press will likely be giving the couple a more positive spin on their work. It may be a fascinating game of royal chess to watch this week and it makes us curious as who it be able to claim checkmate.

Before you go, click here to see more of Meghan Markle & Prince Harry’s milestones since leaving the royal family.