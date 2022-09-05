Jennifer Aniston Teases ‘Something’s Coming’ in Playful Nude Shower Snapshot

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Jennifer Aniston is definitely upping her social media game with her spiciest post yet. The 53-year-old actress teased a nude shower photo to promote an exciting addition to her LolaVie hair care line.

With her back to the camera, Aniston stood naked in the shower as water streamed down over her body. The playful part of the post is that the only thing she’s wearing is her LolaVie shampoo. She wrote in the caption with a shower emoji, “Something’s coming 9.8.22.” The Morning Show star is expanding her successful brand to include shampoo and conditioner, so her fans can have the same shiny locks.

For someone who resisted social media for so long, and then set a record for the fastest account to reach one million followers in 2019 (she’s now bumped down to fifth on the list), Aniston sure knows how to play the game. She also understands the power the platforms bring to the entertainment industry — the tabloids are out, but “now you’ve got social media.” She explained to The Hollywood Reporter, “It’s almost like the media handed over the sword to any Joe Schmo sitting behind a computer screen to be a troll or whatever they call them and bully people in comment sections.” It’s also a place where Aniston has leaned into her influencer status to promote her products — so there are good and bad aspects that come with the territory.

It’s also proving that Instagram is too hard to ignore for even an A-lister like Aniston. She couldn’t sit back on the sidelines any longer — and now, she become one of the MVPs of the social media game.

