Tori Spelling & Dean McDermott’s Casual Afternoon Outing Together Sparks Reconciliation Rumors

Tori Spelling and Dean McDermott have endured a tumultuous marriage that has been played out in the press, but it looks like they are taking a more low-key approach in their latest chapter. While the couple has not confirmed they are separated, there have been indications that divorce has been discussed. (That notepad!) However, there may be new signs that the duo is trying to work things out.

Spelling and McDermott were spotted alone on Thursday in Calabasas after enjoying a pizza lunch. (See the photos HERE.) She stayed cool in the Southern California heatwave with a peach-print sundress, brown leather sandals, and her long blonde locks cascading down. McDermott kept it casual in denim cutoff shorts paired with a white t-shirt, dark sunglasses, and sneakers. While the two were not holding hands or engaged in any PDA, they looked relaxed and happy to be in each other’s company.

Tori Spelling and Dean McDermott are reportedly going to give their marriage another shot. https://t.co/nuKESr6FlH — SheKnows (@SheKnows) July 30, 2022

Is it a reconciliation or are they learning to co-parent their five kids amicably? Either situation has to be better than the strife that seemed to be happening last year, but sources continue to share that for now, a divorce is on hold. One Hollywood Life insider indicated that making things “mellow” for Liam, 15, Stella, 14, Hattie, 10, Finn, 9, and Beau, 4, is their top priority. Spelling and McDermott also don’t “have official plans to file for divorce quite yet, but they’re also not intimate and haven’t been in quite some time.” While that doesn’t seem like a hopeful response to repair their marriage, reconciling is still a possibility.

A second source shared that the duo believes “that their lives together are much better than they would be apart” so they are taking the time to question “whether their love [is] strong enough to get over their differences.” Only time will tell if Spelling and McDermott will go the distance, but it sounds like they are working hard to give their kids peace — and mom and dad who can genuinely get along.

