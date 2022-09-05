Paulina Porizkova Gives a ‘No Nonsense’ View at Her Cheeky Side in Stunning Print Bikini Snapshot

Paulina Porizkova is keeping it real this holiday weekend, she’s not photoshopping her body or face — she wants to show you what she really looks like. This time, the 57-year-old supermodel is giving a different angle — let’s just say it’s a cheeky view.

What’s great about Porizkova is that she always bestows some “food for thought” in her bikini posts. It offers a fresh perspective on what we are seeing on social media. This time around, she compared athletes to models while showing off a view from behind in her multi-colored print bikini. She slyly glanced over her left shoulder and looked directly at the camera while her hair cascaded down her back. She pointed out that there is “no filter, no retouch, no nonsense” in her casual and relaxed snapshot — just a beautiful look at a woman in her 50s.

Porizkova isn’t done because she also delivered a powerful message in the caption. She dove into how both careers (models and athletes) are “based on their physicality” and “need to keep themselves in prime physical shape.” Porizkova added, “Both jobs are physically and sometimes emotionally painful. Both careers end when most others just come into their best. Both are a celebration (or objectification) of the human body. Both demand sacrifices in personal lives. Both are used for your entertainment and to sell you products.” She noted that sports primarily highlight men while the modeling world usually feature women, but at some point, the conversation changes.

“As they start aging out of their careers, if they refuse to give up quite yet – one gets applauded and is seen as heroic, and the other shamed as pathetic,” she wrote. Porizkova then opened up the conversation to her fans in the comments, who felt that she “nailed it” in her comparisons. Those thought-provoking discussions are fueling her social media influencer status as a leader when it comes to knocking out ageism and giving people their power back in each decade of life.

