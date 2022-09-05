Olivia Wilde Blames ‘Endless Tabloid Gossip’ For Fueling Don’t Worry Darling Feuds

Olivia Wilde’s second feature, Don’t Worry Darling, hasn’t even premiered, but it’s already known for the off-set drama more than the on-screen drama right now. At the Venice Film Festival on Monday, the 38-year-old director addressed at least one of the issues at hand: Florence Pugh. As for the rest, well, the cast was allowed to dodge and weave past those other very public conversations.

Pugh, who has repeatedly avoided promoting the film on social media, skipped the press conference (although she will walk the red carpet at the premiere) because of her tight schedule for the Dune sequel. While this timeline was dictated by her current job, it didn’t help quell the rumors that she and Wilde were feuding. The two-time director praised her 26-year-old star, sharing, “Florence is a force; we are so grateful she is able to make it tonight [to the premiere] despite being in production. And we’re really thrilled we’ll get to celebrate her work tonight. I can’t say enough how honored I am to have her as our lead. She’s amazing in the film.”

Olivia Wilde and Harry Styles' recent New York City outing prove the couple is still going strong. https://t.co/ToV8C3yFRs — SheKnows (@SheKnows) August 19, 2022

Wilde refused to dive into the endless headlines about their relationship, adding, “As for all the endless tabloid gossip and all the noise out there, I mean, the internet feeds itself. I don’t feel the need to contribute. It’s sufficiently well-nourished.” If fans were wondering if the dispute with actor Shia LaBeouf, who left the project and was replaced by Harry Styles, was acknowledged — it was, but moderator Giulia D’Agnolo Vallan shut down the reporter who asked the question. Vallan responded, “I think this question has been answered when she talked about the internet.”

It’s hard to sift through all of the drama surrounding the film that started with Wilde’s insinuation that LaBeouf was fired from the project for being difficult (his receipts share a much different tale), continued with her romantic involvement with Styles, and has now led to an alleged falling out with Pugh. Phew! Don’t Worry Darling doesn’t even hit movie theaters until Sept. 23, but the film has certainly had its share of press — but probably not the kind of press Wilde was hoping for.

