Zooey Deschanel Channeled Cinderella at the Vanity Fair Ball & It Took Everyone’s Breath Away

Zooey Deschanel just took everyone’s breath away with a look fit for Cinderella. On Sept 4, Deschanel uploaded a series of photos that are the definition of magical! She posted the photos with the caption, “Accidentally matched the chairs, intentionally took a picture 💗.” She also credited her jewelry to Bulgari, saying her dress is from Armani Privé, and thanking @vanityfairitalia for the event!

In the first photo, we see Deschanel posing in an ethereal, sparkling Armani Privé gown. We see her iconic bangs and flowing brown hair, topped with diamonds from her ears to her hands! In the second photo, we see more details of her show-stopping Phthalo Blue ballgown. We see the taffeta wrapped around it, the delicate silver and light blue jewels draping from her neck to her hips, and back up to her neck. We also see the unique, floral blue and pink designs all over the skirt. She truly looked incredible at the Giorgio Armani & Vanity Fair Host Il Ballo Della Luce (The Ball Of Light).

This look is giving us serious Cinderella vibes, from the colorful dress down to her iconic pout. She truly is a princess, and this dress shows her unique style that’s made her a fashion icon.

In a previous interview with StyleCaster, she talked about her style, summing it up with one sentence, saying, “I’ve always been a unique person who has my own unique style.” She also said she wants people to realize being comfortable in their own skin is super important, saying, “being comfortable and being stylish are not mutually exclusive.”

