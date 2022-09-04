One Unexpected Member of the Royal Family Reportedly Gave Prince Harry & Meghan Markle an ‘Open Invitation’ to Their Home & They Denied It Quickly

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

As many people know, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are in the UK this week to show their support for two charities they adore. While there was a lot of speculation on whether or not they’d stop by to visit the British royal family, it turns out that they have no plans on it, even reportedly going as far as to deny an “open invitation” by Prince Charles.

It’s reported by the Mirror that Harry and Meghan declined an “open invitation” to stay with Charles. He allegedly invited them to stay at his Scottish holiday house on the Balmoral estates, saying they were “always welcome.”

Royal insiders told the Mirror that Charles believed the olive branch would’ve been a “good opportunity for everyone to take stock and relax. But the invitation was declined, as it has been before.”

Despite this, the same sources claim Charles is adamant about mending his relationship with Harry, Meghan, and his grandchildren.

For a few days, Harry and Meghan are showing support for their favorite charities, reportedly hiring a heavy, private security firm for their brief trip.

