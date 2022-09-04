Courteney Cox’s Rare & Glowing Bikini Video Shows She’s Living Her Best Life on Vacation

Courteney Cox is living it up on her vacation, and her new, sexy bikini video only proves that fact.

On Sept 3, Cox uploaded a video of herself living her best life on the Amalfi Coast, with the caption, “Learning to drive in Ireland and on the open seas. Not good at either, but I ain’t worried ‘bout it….my instructor was hot. #almaficoast.”

Related story Courteney Cox Controls Shine With This $6 Nostalgic Makeup Product That Customers Call 'A Staple for Oily Skin'

In the video, we see Cox riding in her car, quickly transitioning to her riding a boat in a black bikini. From the scenery of the Amalfi Coast to her toned body to her gorgeous smile, we’re obsessed with this video that screams “good vibes!” We end the video with a few clips of her struggling to slow down the boat and photos of her and her long-term boyfriend John McDaid.

Fans and friends commented on the Friends star’s post, saying things like “OMG, simply GORGEOUS!!!” and “Body goals 🔥🔥🔥🔥.”

So can we just say, Cox looks incredible in this video? She’s literally glowing and smiling the entire time: proving she may be in her happiest era yet.

While the Shining Vale star has opened up about her past struggles with confidence, she entered a new era of self-love and confidence in 2022. In a previous interview with People, she talked about her latest projects ranging from film, TV, and wellness, and how it’s helped her. “I would say I’m more settled; I’m more comfortable, I’m really happy with work… I feel more confident and relaxed than I was,” she said.

Before you go, click here to see celebrity women over 50 whose bikini photos are blowing our minds.

