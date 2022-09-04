Cindy Crawford Honors the Women Her Daughter Kaia Gerber Has Become With Rare & Heartwarming Photos

Cindy Crawford is making sure everyone knows how proud she is of her daughter Kaia Gerber, and the woman she’s been becoming.

On Sept 3, for Gerber’s birthday, Crawford uploaded a set of photos to honor her daughter’s birthday, and the caption is even sweeter than the photos! She posted the photos with the caption, “@kaiagerber, how are you 21 already?! I am so proud of the woman you have become and how you are in the world. Your curiosity, kindness, and sense of adventure continue to inspire me. I’m so happy to be on this life journey with you! Continue to thrive this year and always — with so much love ❤️ Mom.”

In the first photo, we get a super-rare throwback pic of Crawford holding Gerber when she was only a toddler, and you can already see their resemblance! (It’s all in the eyes.) Then we get a snapshot of the iconic mother-daughter duo posing in a desert, rocking outfits of high-waisted leggings, bralettes, boots, and sunnies.

Gerber hinted in her Instagram story that this place was “very special” to them. While we don’t know the significance, we do know one thing: the lookalike duo looks amazing together.

Crawford and Rande Gerber married back in May 1998, welcoming two children named Presley, 23, and Kaia, 21.

In a previous interview with Vogue, Crawford talked about how she even embarrasses her children. “No matter how cool you are, you’re still not cool to your kids,” she said. “There is still one element where they’re embarrassed by you, and you’re like ‘I’m not that embarrassing, really’, but you still embarrass your kids. So I think, in that way, we’re just the same as everyone else.”

Even if she embarrasses her kids, it’s clear they still love hanging out with her any chance they get!

Happy belated birthday, Kaia!

Before you go, click here to see which daughters who look just like their famous moms.

