Spencer Pratt Revealed the ‘Rudest Celebrity He’s Ever Met’ Is a Beloved Friends Star & Social Media is Going Nuts

Just when you thought you saw all the celebrity beef out there, two celebrities decide to call out a beloved Friends star.

After JoJo Siwa revealed who the rudest celebrity she ever met was (and had a huge month-long feud with), Spencer Pratt was asked the same question: “Spence, tell us the rudest celebrity you’ve met!!” Without hesitation, Pratt told his fans through a TikTok, “Oh, that’s easy. Phoebe from Friends. Hands down, one of the worst humans I’ve ever come in contact with. By far.”

Not only did Pratt call out Lisa Kudrow, but so did the Real Housewives of New York City star Bethenny Frankel, who’s been in the news more frequently due to her calling out the Kardashians as well! She commented that she also had an odd experience with Kudrow, saying, “That’s crazy. She was on my talk show, and I had a crazy experience also.”

Despite two celebrities having these close encounters, fans are not having it. Under the video, many have commented things like “maybe it was because you called her ‘Phoebe from Friends…'” and “You must have met her twin sister Ursula cause it could never been phoeb’s. (Referring to Kudrow’s Friends character’s mean twin sister on the show!)

But the overwhelming majority of fans just want to know what the heck happened, with most commenting things like, “but wait, I want the story behind this, please!”

Pratt commented that “If this hit[s] million plus views I will think about telling the story.” As of Sept 3, the video has garnered nearly three million views, so people are waiting impatiently for the big story.

As of right now, neither Pratt nor Frankel has said anything more about their stories since, but that’s still not stopping many devoted fans from divulging their skepticism. But according to Pratt’s newest TikTok, he said he’s mentally prepping to reveal the story. And everyone is getting ready for the details!

