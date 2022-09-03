Tish Cyrus Has Taken on a $2.6 Million Project Amid Her Divorce to Billy Ray Cyrus

So Tish Cyrus has decided to dive into something new! While Tish and Billy Ray Cyrus have been together since 1993, they’ve almost split up quite a few times. Billy Ray filed for divorce in 2010, but reconciled a year later in 2011. But then Tish filed for divorce in June 2013, reconciling a month later. However, in April 2022, Tish filed for divorce once again, revealing that the two have been separated for the past two years. Amid their ongoing divorce, Tish has taken on a big project: fixing up the house next door to her and estranged husband Billy Ray’s gated estate.

Tish just bought a fixer-upper with great bones to it, so we have no doubt she’ll make it into something spectacular. Built back in 1960, the three-bedroom and three-bathroom home has a lot of amenities that she can work off of. With a floor-to-ceiling stone fireplace, vintage Zircon-style Malm wood-burning stove set, a lava-stone fire pit, a swimming pool, fruit trees, and more.

Tish Cyrus’ home Google.

The fixer-upper is located next to her and Billy Ray’s gated estate in L.A.’s Toluca Lake neighborhood, which was given to them by their daughter Miley in 2012 (and later, Billy Ray gave it to Tish). Tish sealed the deal on this new property by packing on a little more cash to give a hefty offer of $2.6 million.

Along with being close to Cyrus’ current estate, it’s also by Bob Hope’s nearly-$30 million estate.

While it does look like a lot is going to go into this hefty project, we have no doubt that Tish will make it look incredible inside and out!

