Vera Wang Wows in a Rare Snapshot of Her Rocking a Red One-Piece & Sparkling Knee-High Boots

Vera Wang just gave her fans the perfect end-of-summer gift: a glowing swimsuit snapshot of her living her best life by the pool! On Sept 2, Wang uploaded a series of photos that turned up the heat on our Instagram timelines. She posted the super-rare swimsuit shot with the caption, “LADIES IN RED. Moulin Rouge hamptons style.”

In the post, we get different shots of Wang showing she’s pool-ready with her red-hot one-piece, black, sparkling knee-high boots from Balenciaga, and a stylish and simple sun hat. While Wang posts a lot of confident, glowing snapshots of her toned abs and long legs, it’s been a minute since we’ve seen her rock a gorgeous swimsuit by the pool!

Even chilling at the pool, all eyes are on Wang and her show-stopping ensembles. And all eyes were on her because fans went wild when they saw these pics! One fan commented, “So exquisite ❤️” and another commented with another heartfelt compliment, saying, “😍😍😍 #queen.”

While 99 percent of comments are heartfelt, there are a few that apparently doesn’t sit right with Wang. Now Wang is proud of her age of 73. For example, one fan in a previous post wrote, “You are very very, very young👏👏,” and she quickly she said, “NO. I am my own person but def not young.”

Along with being proud of her age, she has said how she doesn’t understand ageism in the world, telling the BBC per Yahoo Life that she finds ageism “so old-fashioned.” She added, “You have to try and continue to grow in one way or another.”

