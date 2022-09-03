Serena Williams Thanks Her Sister Venus for Being ‘the Only Reason’ She Ever Existed in Tearful US Open Speech

Eyes were glued to every minute of the US Open, especially when Serena Williams made her way onto the court. With people on the edge of their seats and hearts racing, everyone was captivated to watch how Williams would perform in her last grand slam before her retirement.

However, the 23-time Grand Slam champion lost in the third round on Sept 2 to Australia’s Ajla Tomljanović. But during her concession speech, she made sure to thank everyone important to her in her life, including crediting her big sister Venus Williams.

“I wouldn’t be Serena if there wasn’t Venus, so thank you, Venus,” she said tearfully per People. “She’s the only reason that Serena Williams ever existed.”

Serena and Venus’ sisterhood and friendship have always been beloved by fans. The way they look out for one another, adore one another and are both insanely impressive on the court: it’s the definition of a powerful tag team.

In a previous joint interview with Haper’s Bazaar, Venus said, “Usually in one family, there’s one good player, and then the other one is not that great. And I think people told Serena she wouldn’t be great.”

Venus added, “The fearlessness with which she approached the game was something I’ve always really admired. She doesn’t accept second. She explicitly told me herself that she plays for first place.”

Seriously, we adore the way they talk about one another.

Serena also went on to thank her father, mother, her husband Alexis Ohanian, their daughter Olympia, and of course, her fans. “It’s been a fun ride. It’s been the most incredible ride and the journey I’ve ever been on, I mean, in my life. I’m just so grateful to every single person that’s ever said, Go, Serena, in their life. I’m just so grateful. You got me here,” she said to the stadium.

