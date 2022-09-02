Brittany Aldean’s Transphobic Comment Is Now Affecting Jason Aldean’s Career

In the days following Brittany Aldean’s viral transphobic comments and the social media storm that came after, Jason Aldean has been dropped by his PR firm, which he had been associated with for the past 17 years of his career.

Sharing a makeup video on her Instagram, Aldean’s caption read “I’d really like to thank my parents for not changing my gender when I went through my tomboy phase. I love this girly life.” Problematic from the get-go, with Aldean clearly not understanding that being a tomboy doesn’t equate to identifying as transgender, she faced criticism from several of her husband’s country music peers, including Maren Morris and Cassadee Pope.

Pope slammed Aldean for comparing her “‘tomboy phase’ to someone wanting to transition,” adding “Real nice” to drive home the criticism. Morris dragged Aldean further in response to Pope’s tweet, with a reply reading “Sell your clip-ins and zip it, Insurrection Barbie,” in reference to previous problematic comments Aldean made in the aftermath of the storming of Capitol Hill in January 2021.

It’s so easy to, like, not be a scumbag human? Sell your clip-ins and zip it, Insurrection Barbie. — MAREN MORRIS (@MarenMorris) August 26, 2022

While she did face substantial public backlash following her initial comments, Aldean did see support from other famous individuals, including her husband, country artist RaeLynn, and Fox News’s Candace Owens. Aldean doubled down on her take as the public criticism grew, sharing an Instagram Story in which she wrote “Advocating for the genital mutilation of children under the disguise of love and calling it ‘gender-affirming care’ is one of the worst evils,” continuing, “The other day Memphis wanted to be a dinosaur and tomorrow Navy will want to be a cat, they’re children.”

Again clearly not understanding the nuances of identifying as transgender from a young age, the backlash has continued to heighten, resulting in Jason Aldean now being dropped by his PR firm, which released a statement saying “Music has always been and remains The GreenRoom’s core focus, so we had to make the difficult decision after 17 years to step away from representing Jason. We aren’t the best people for the gig anymore, but will always be big fans of his music — he is one of the greatest live entertainers in country music.”

Brittany Aldean’s latest recovery effort has been appearing on Fox News’ Tucker Carlson Tonight, which many would argue is not a recovery move at all, but another instance of Aldean digging in her heels. She told the show’s host she’s “advocating for children,” explaining, “I think that children should not be allowed to make these life-changing decisions at such a young age… We have ages on everything. We have it for cigarettes, driving, military, voting… Yet for some reason, people think that we can let a child choose their gender so young? It’s very baffling to me.”

She continued to express surprise at the public’s reaction to her initial comment, saying “I never thought that there was anything wrong with [my statement].” Given her appearance on the controversial “news” show, in addition to her new merchandise release of Barbie-inspired clothing reading “Don’t Tread on Our Children,” it’s not really shocking at all that her husband is now facing the consequences of her words and actions.

Before you go, click here to see our favorite country music couples.

