Miley Cyrus Reportedly ‘Not on Good Terms’ With Dad Billy Ray Cyrus Amid Parents’ Divorce

Growing up Miley Cyrus and Billy Ray Cyrus shared a close bond, even starring together in Disney Channel’s mega-hit series, Hannah Montana. However, their relationship has reportedly taken a sad turn amid her dad’s split with mom Tish — and right now, there’s no end in sight to the feud.

Her parents have had an on-again, off-again marriage for almost 30 years, but the latest separation had Miley taking very clear sides. They’ve even gone as far as to unfollow each other on Instagram, according to The Sun. Apparently, Miley “didn’t agree with some things that her father has done” and the situation has “really escalated and they are not on good terms.” A family insider revealed that the father-daughter duo had an argument that was the catalyst for the rift. “There were words exchanged over what ­happened towards the end of Billy and Tish’s marriage, and since then, but they clearly see things very differently,” they shared.

Now it’s a Cyrus standoff as they both wait for someone to make amends. “Neither of them is particularly eager to make amends right now without an apology,” the source added. “The rest of the family are hoping it will blow over soon and they will be able to make up, but Billy and Miley are both upset.” Tish filed for divorce for the third time in their marriage in April, citing “irreconcilable differences,” but she also noted that they have not “cohabited as man and wife for a continuous period of more than two years,” according to court documents obtained by Us Weekly.

It looks like it will take some time for them to heal the wounds, and it’s likely going to take one of them to make the brave move to start the process. For now, though, Miley is siding with her mom during a very difficult time.

