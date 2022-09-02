Salma Hayek Dances into Her 56th Birthday Flaunting Her Gorgeous Curves in a Red-Hot Bikini

Salma Hayek is here to tell everyone that it is fabulous to be 56 years old. She’s not hiding her age — and she shouldn’t— because it’s a cause for celebration.

The Eternals star shared a video of herself dancing with absolute abandon while enjoying a day out on the ocean. The boat she was on sped over the waves, creating a fantastic rock-star moment with the wind whipping through her long hair. Hayek wore a gorgeous fire-red bikini that showed off her fit physique and lovely curves as she grooved to Stevie Wonder’s version of “Happy Birthday.” She captioned the clip in both English and Spanish, “Happy 56th birthday to me!! #alwaysgrateful.”

Hayek has talked frankly about aging and menopause — and she even convinced the studios to change the age of her character in Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard, so that the topic could be incorporated into the script. “It was conceived as maybe a girl in her 40s — but the truth is I said why? I say, let’s make it a woman in her 50s and I think we should make it about her having to do all this action while she’s going through menopause. And we had to convince some people,” she said on Red Table Talk.

As an actress, she understands that Hollywood has some blind spots when it comes to women and aging, but by using her power as an A-lister, she took what used to be a taboo topic and made it mainstream. Hayek is proving that 56 isn’t “old,” it’s an incredible season of life that she is leaning right into.

