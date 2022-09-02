Leonardo DiCaprio & Gigi Hadid Reportedly Had a Summertime Romance After Camila Morrone Breakup

Coming under frequent criticism for his strange habit of ending his relationships once his partners reach their 25th birthday, Leonardo DiCaprio has allegedly made an exception for supermodel Gigi Hadid.

DiCaprio, who’s 47 years old, recently split with his longtime girlfriend, Camila Morrone, after Morrone turned 25. Following the routine demise of his latest relationship, rumors are circulating that DiCaprio has “hooked up a few times this summer” with Hadid, who is, notably, 27 years old.

Leonardo DiCaprio and Camila Morrone have reportedly split just two months after her 25th birthday. https://t.co/LoPCwvenfG — SheKnows (@SheKnows) August 31, 2022

The hook-up rumor, speculated by Life & Style, followed reports in July that the celebrity duo was seen partying together in New York City. A source told the publication that Hadid is exactly DiCaprio’s type: “gorgeous, sexy but low-key with a one-of-the-guys attitude.” The only thing that doesn’t fit his type? Her decrepit age of 27 — in DiCaprio’s eyes, that is.

The duo is allegedly keeping things casual, so until the pair confirms their relationship, we can’t really give DiCaprio credit for maturing past his weird habit of dating very young women until they reach an age that is apparently no longer very young. As far as the many women DiCaprio has ditched after their 25th in addition to Morrone, models Giselle Bundchen, Bar Refaeli, Toni Garrn, and Nina Agdel are just a few.

Hadid has kept a low dating profile since her split from Zayn Malik, with whom she shares a nearly 2-year-old daughter, Khai. While their breakup was tumultuous, following an altercation between Malik and Hadid’s mother, Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’ Yolanda Hadid, the two reportedly have a very healthy co-parenting relationship, according to Us Weekly, which we always love to see.

