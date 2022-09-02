Jennifer Lopez Reveals Why Marrying Again at 53 Was ‘The Only Age That Made Sense’

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck’s wedding may have taken place weeks ago now, but the newlywed couple is still basking in post-nuptial bliss. In her exclusive newsletter, On the JLo, Lopez shared more details about the romantic wedding weekend, including all of the feelings she and Affleck shared regarding marrying later in life.

With heartfelt recollection, Lopez shared that the night before their wedding, she and Affleck “laughed… about getting married again at our age,” continuing, “We had both been married before and we aren’t exactly kids anymore, but somehow now seemed like the only age that made sense.” Referring to a musing from Rainer Marie Rilke’s Letters to a Young Poet , JLo went on to explain “Being able to love so that you want to be better for them and [to] make them happy, because giving happiness and love becomes more joyful than receiving it, is true sublime adult love.”

Alluding to their past marriages being necessary learning experiences to become the couple they are today, Lopez wrote “Rilke believed love must be learned and learning time is long. One has to become whole for the sake of another person so that two solitudes ‘border, protect, and greet each other.’ Merging and surrendering takes wisdom, self-awareness, and is nearly impossible in the heat of youthful impatience.”

She explained that while every couple’s journey is different, for her and Affleck, the timing was perfect. “Nothing ever felt more right to me,” she mused, “and I knew we were finally ‘settling down’ in a way you can only do when you understand loss and joy and you are battle tested enough to never take the important things for granted or let the silly insignificant nuisances of the day get in the way of embracing every precious moment. We find ourselves in that long-desired time of life: having gratitude for all that life has shown us, even its trials and tribulations.”

If you ever doubted that fairy tale love stories can exist for people past society’s “ideal” marrying age, let Lopez and Affleck be a testament that all-consuming romance is possible at any stage of life.

