Padma Lakshmi Sizzles in Stunning Black Bikini Snapshot to Honor Her 52nd Birthday

Padma Lakshmi is turning up the heat on her 52nd birthday with a bikini photo that almost melted the internet. She shared an April snapshot of her vacation in Hawaii to celebrate how she’s feeling on her big day.

Writing, “This is 52,” on , the Top Chef host looked so peaceful posing in her black string bikini. She wore a pink, white, and red flower crown as her dark locks flowed in the wind. Her toned physique was on display as she posed on the beach with the lush greenery behind her — she looks so relaxed at that moment.

Lakshmi loves to stay fit, especially while being tempted by so many treats from working on a cooking show, but it’s also a necessity for her for health reasons after being diagnosed with scoliosis as a teen. “I started going to Pilates a few years ago because my chiropractor recommended it for my back,” she told Women’s Health magazine. “Pilates changed my body. It made me strong in places I didn’t know I needed to be. I have a butt now that I didn’t have during my modeling career!”

She even makes sure to visit her doctor before and after each season because Top Chef can require her to eat up to 7,000 to 8,000 calories a day. With diabetes common in her family, she wants to be mindful of her health — who knew that working on a reality competition show could have so many hazards? But it looks like Lakshmi has it all under control as she celebrates a fabulous 52!

Before you go, click here to see celebrity women over 50 whose bikini photos are blowing our minds.