Anne Heche’s Son Homer Is Fighting For Control of Her Estate After She Died Without a Will

There’s another sad chapter to the death of Anne Heche, who left behind two sons, Homer, 20, and Atlas, 13, after passing away due to injures from several car crashes on Aug. 5. The 53-year-old actress died without a will, and now, her oldest son is asking the courts to let him take charge of his mother’s estate.

While his mother was in the hospital, Homer made decisions regarding her medical care. Now, he’s hoping to be able to sort out her possessions while acting in the best interest of himself and his younger half-brother, according to court documents obtained by Us Weekly. “The Estate consists of two (2) intestate heirs—Homer Heche Laffoon and Atlas Heche Tupper. Homer Heche Laffoon is an adult and the proposed Administrator. Atlas Heche Tupper is a minor,” the papers read. “Filed concurrently with this petition is a Petition for Appointment of Guardian ad Litem for the minor, which specifically requests that the guardian ad litem be granted the authority to waive bond on behalf of the minor.”

It’s a big responsibility at such a young age, but Homer seems ready to take on the task and honor his mother’s legacy. He isn’t doing it alone, he’s finding support from his dad, Coley Laffoon, who was married to Heche from 2001-2009. Homer shared his grief in an Aug. 12 statement, “My brother Atlas and I lost our Mom. After six days of almost unbelievable emotional swings, I am left with a deep, wordless sadness. Hopefully my mom is free from pain and beginning to explore what I like to imagine as her eternal freedom.”

Let’s hope this next legal step doesn’t drag out so the family can find some peace and mourn the loss of Heche, who obviously meant so much to Homer and Atlas.

Before you go, click here to see which celebrity kids lost their parents too soon.