Kevin Federline Latest Media Tour Feels Like an Invasion of Britney Spears’ Privacy

Enough is enough, Kevin Federline. It’s time to take your Britney Spears media tour off the road for good.

Spears struggled through 13 years of conservatorship and it’s hard to figure out why his voice needs to be heard in all of this, especially when it’s across the globe on 60 Minutes Australia.

The 44-year-old former backup dancer continues to chime in about their sons, Sean, 16, and Jayden, 15, and their strained relationship with the pop star. While the teens are old enough to make their own decisions, they are also old enough to sort out how they want to interact with their mom — it’s likely to change and morph as they get older. It’s perplexing why Federline needs to run to the media to discuss this (Is he getting paid?), but the promo for the Sunday night interview drops plenty of bombshells.

Sharing that he was “’mortified” for Spears, Federline added, “I still feel bad,” in talking about the conservatorship. He also explained why he took a backseat in offering her any assistance over the years. “The boys, the boys, the boys. I had to worry about them,” he said. “I couldn’t get involved.” He absolutely had to prioritize the care and well-being of his two sons (no one would argue with that). However, he was also paid handsomely by the conservatorship in child support — which was reportedly increased from $20,000 per month to $35,000 per month in 2018. If he didn’t want to get involved then when Spears was essentially held against her will, why is he running to the press to get involved now that she’s free?

If none of that sits well with you, let’s just add that Sean and Jayden also join Federline for the interview. We don’t know what they will reveal yet, but it feels like the ultimate betrayal. They aren’t to blame since they are teens who are following their dad’s lead, but this will likely cut Spears deeply — and that may be the saddest part of all.

