This Royal Source Says Prince Harry’s Memoir Is the Biggest Source of Tension Between Him & the Royal Family Right Now

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s upcoming trip to the UK is going to create all sorts of tension in the royal family. As of right now, there are no official plans for everyone to get together, and one royal expert is suggesting it is Harry’s memoir that’s keeping them away.

Even though everyone will be relatively close in proximity at certain points during the trip — the Sussexes at Frogmore Cottage and the Cambridges at Adelaide Cottage — Christopher Andersen, author of The Day Diana Died , told Us Weekly that it will “have all the markings of an old-fashioned farce with these people trying to avoid each other.” He believes that will do whatever it takes to stay out of each other’s way since they are “worried” about the upcoming book. “Harry’s book is gonna be loaded with, obviously, bombshells,” he added.

Nobody knows what Harry is going to reveal in the book, which is supposed to come out later this fall (although some insiders are hinting that it’s delayed until 2023). “I would imagine almost anything is gonna disturb them,” Andersen laughed. “I don’t think they wanna talk to ’em until they’ve seen it.” That doesn’t make things any easier as the family feud seems to get worse instead of better as the months go by.

If everyone at the palace really wanted to mend fences, their relationship wouldn’t hinge on the contents of a memoir. It feels like the rift runs far deeper than a book deal, and the more the resentment (on both sides) continues to fester, the less likely anyone will ever see a reconciliation.

